Raila Odinga and Junior. [Photo/Junior/Twitter]

Raila Junior, the son to opposition leader Raila Odinga, on Sunday, rekindled memories of his trip to Jamaica with the late brother Fidel Odinga.

Fidel, who died in 2015, was an avid Reggae music lover and cherished the iconic Jamaican singer later Bob Marley.

On Sunday, Junior posted a photo of him with Raila, handing the latter with a statue of Bob Marley, who died nearly 40 years ago.

"I’ve just reminded @RailaOdinga of this statue of Jamaican icon bob Marley that was given to him by my late brother Fidel after our trip to Kingston Jamaica, indeed no one can stop reggae #BBIReport," he tweeted.

Throughout his Building Bridges Initiative consultative meetings across the country, Raila has often coined the phrase "Nobody can stop Reggae" in reference to critics of the initiative.

On Sunday, Don Bosco, a close confidant of Fidel Odinga, revisited the Reggae phrase, terming it satanic.

Bosco had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Bonchari constituency in Kisii for a fundraiser.

He said: "Reggae is music with roots in Ethiopia where people worshipped Haile Selassie. It's not attached to Islam or Christianity".

When he was released from Tanzanian prison last year through the intervention of Odinga and Ruto, Bosco visited Fidel's grave in Kang'o ka Jaramogi.